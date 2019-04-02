NASA terms Mission Shakti unacceptable, says India's ASAT satellite test created 400 pieces of debris: While addressing the employees of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the mission conducted by India was unacceptable as it has increased the dangers for astronauts aboard 1SS by 44%.

A NASA administrator on Tuesday dubbed Mission Shakti as a terrible thing that had created 400 pieces of orbital debris, risking the International Space Station (ISS). While addressing the employees of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the mission conducted by India was unacceptable as it has increased the dangers for astronauts aboard ISS by 44%.

The statement has come five days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to inform that India shot down a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test that made India a space super power after the US, Russia and China.

He explained that not all the pieces were not big enough to be tracked as those 10 centimetres (six inches) or bigger were being tracked by the administration. He added that over 60 such pieces were tracked by the NASA.

On March 27, 2019, India claimed that it has shot down the satellite in the low-orbit of the space and it would take almost 45 days to come down on earth. Bridenstine, however, said that the satellite was shot at a relatively low altitude of 180 miles (300 kilometres), that was below the ISS and most of the satellites.

Bridenstine further contended that at least 24 pieces of the space debris have risen above the apogee of the ISS adding that such activity is unacceptable as it would create issues in the future of human spaceflight.

Apart from that, NASA asserted that it has alredy been dealing with 3000 pieces of debris created by Chineses experiment in 2007 530 miles from the surface.

