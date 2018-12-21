Enraged by his comments, a couple of right-wing groups barged at the Literature Festival in Ajmer and shouted slogans against Naseeruddin Shah. Shah, who was to attend the cancelled event today, was in Ajmer only but left the city after the reports of protests.

An event where Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah was to deliver a keynote address in Ajmer, Rajasthan has been cancelled amid mounting protests by right-wing groups against the veteran actor. The Literature Society, organisers of the Literature Festival, on Friday stated that Mr Shah’s event has been cancelled keeping his security and safety in mind. The society further cited sentiments of the people of Ajmer as another reason for the cancellation.

Naseeruddin Shah has become a target of right-wing groups ever since he claimed that the death of a cow has been prioritised over the death of a policeman in some places of the country. During an interview with NGO Karwan-e-Mohabbat on Monday, the Bollywood actor also said that there is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands and added that he fears for his children. He was speaking in reference to the killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh by a frenzied mob in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh over cow slaughter allegations.

Enraged by his comments, a couple of right-wing groups barged at the Literature Festival in Ajmer and shouted slogans against Naseeruddin Shah. Shah, who was to attend the cancelled event today, was in Ajmer only but left the city after the reports of protests.

Shah also held a press conference later in the day and explained his comments. He said that he expressed his concerns as a worried Indian and asked what is there in his comments that he is being termed a traitor. “I am expressing concerns about the country I love, the country that is my home. How is that a crime?” he added.

Naseeruddin Shah: What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. What did I say this time that I am being termed as a traitor? I am expressing concerns about the country I love, the country that is my home. How is that a crime? pic.twitter.com/XcQOwmzJSh — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2018

Hitting at him, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendranath Pandey said that Naseeruddin is a good artist and apparently, he has taken that Sarfarosh role, where he played a Pakistani agent, rather too seriously. Elsewhere, Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena chief Amit Jani even booked him a one-way ticket to Pakistan.

