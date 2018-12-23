Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for interfering and commenting on India's problem. Naseeruddin Shah said Pakistan Prime Minister should concern about his own country's matters instead of commenting on the issues that don't concern him.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has given a sharp retort to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for interfering and commenting on India’s problem. Naseeruddin Shah told the media that Pak PM should be concerned about his own country’s matters instead of commenting on the issues that don’t concern him. Naseeruddin Shah said, “I think Mr Khan should be walking the talk in his own country instead of commenting on issues that don’t concern him. We have been a democracy for 70 years and we know how to look after ourselves.”

On Saturday, Imran Khan, in an event in Lahore, had compared Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks on mob lynching to what Mohammad Ali Jinnah had once that he doesn’t want to live in an India where Muslims would not be equal citizens.

Imran Khan, in his speech, said that all people in Pakistan have equal rights, irrespective of their faith”. He referred to the Constitution of Medina, where Prophet Mohammed promised Christians protection and safety. Targetting the Narendra Modi government, Pakistan PM added that India must be shown how to treat minorities.

After the Pakistan Prime Minister’s statement, the actor hit back and told Imran Khan to stay away from the issues that don’t concern him. The controversy on the whole issue erupted from Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks on the Bulandshahr violence a policeman was killed by the mob over alleged cow slaughtering.

The versatile actor, over the serious issue, had said that the death of a cow has more significance than that of a police officer and how he doesn’t see the situation improving anytime soon. The actor added, “I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks ‘Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?’, they will have no answer.”

