Nashik And Jalgaon Protests Turn Violent: Stone Pelting and Clashes Erupt Over Attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

Tensions surged across two cities in Maharashtra on Friday as demonstrations against reported atrocities against Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh turned violent. In Nashik and Jalgaon, protests organized by the ‘Sakal Hindu Samaj’ resulted in clashes, injuries, and significant disruptions.

Nashik Clashes: Stone-Pelting and Injuries

In Nashik, a bandh called by the Sakal Hindu Samaj led to violent confrontations between two groups. The clashes, which occurred in the Bhadrakali area, involved extensive stone-pelting that resulted in injuries to 18 police officers and several other individuals. The police responded by firing tear gas shells and using force to control the situation.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik provided details on the response to the violence: “Six tear gas shells and one rubber bullet were fired to disperse the crowd. Around six police officers were injured. Police personnel, including State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans, were deployed in the area to maintain peace.”

The unrest began in the afternoon when members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj organized a protest march and motorbike rally. Tensions escalated as the demonstrators reached Bhadrakali and observed that some shops had defied the bandh and remained open. What began as verbal disputes soon erupted into stone-throwing and clashes, resulting in damage to several vehicles and exacerbating the already volatile situation. The police have managed to bring the situation under control, but the atmosphere remains tense.

Violence in Jalgaon: Stones Hurled at Showroom

In Jalgaon, another protest by the Sakal Hindu Samaj led to violence when stones were thrown at a vehicle showroom. According to an official report, “The incident occurred in Jalgaon city this morning during a protest march by the Sakal Hindu Samaj against anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. Some unidentified persons hurled a few stones at a two-wheeler showroom.”

The official added that the situation was tense initially but was brought under control with police intervention. To prevent further escalation, additional police personnel were deployed across the city.

Background and Motivations

The protests in Maharashtra were fueled by recent reports of escalating violence against Hindu communities in Bangladesh, particularly following the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5. The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance has reported a surge in attacks against minorities, with incidents and threats documented in 278 locations across 48 districts.

