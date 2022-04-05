This comes after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray threatened on Saturday to play Hanuman Chalisa on mosque loudspeakers if Azaan loudspeakers were not removed.

Regarding the use of loudspeakers at religious sites, Nashik Police cautioned on Monday that anybody who attempted to take the law into their own hands and disrupt the city’s quiet would face severe consequences.

“We had issued an order to shut all loudspeakers and DJs. No one can take law into their own hands. If anyone tries to disturb the peace, strict actions will be taken against them. We will follow the instructions of the Maharashtra government,” said Nashik Police Commissioner, Deepak Pandey.

This comes after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray threatened on Saturday to play Hanuman Chalisa on mosque loudspeakers if Azaan loudspeakers were not removed.

After playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ without authorization from the authorities, MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali, who was suspected of putting up a loudspeaker, was brought into police custody.