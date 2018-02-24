Wing commander Dushyant Vats who was killed in and aircraft crash in Assam's Marjuli along with his co-pilot Wing commander Jai Paul James, The Major Kumud Dogra wife of deceased officer show great strength attended the funeral ceremony as she was in her uniform along with her five day old daughter. The view was totally heart wrenching and the whole nation saluted her courage.Late pilot D Vats had been flying the cheetah, the light utility helicopter of the Indian Air Force, since January 2004.

Wing Commander Dushyant Vats, who was killed in aircraft crash in Assam’s Majuli region has left the nation in the gloom but Major Kumud Dogra wife of the deceased IAF officer showed enormous courage when she attended the funeral ceremony in her Army uniform along with her 5-day-old daughter. The whole nation saluted her epitome of courage after the picture went viral on social media. In the video which went viral, Major Kumud Dogra was seen attending the funeral in her uniform along with her daughter.

Wing Commander Dushyant Vats was killed along with his co-pilot, Wing Commander Jai Paul James, when the microlight aircraft crashed in the upper Assam’s Majuli district on February 15. After taking off on a routine sortie the aircraft crashed near Jorhat in which both the officers were killed. An inquiry has been ordered: “The pilots attempted to make an emergency landing but the aircraft crashed at a sand bar in northern part of the district”. The officials said, “The crash took place at Darbari Chapori, a sand bar in the Brahmaputra, where there is no human occupancy”. It is suspected that the crash took place due to technical reasons, the officer added.

Late pilot D Vats had been flying the cheetah, the light utility helicopter of the Indian Air Force, since January 2004. Commander Vats had recently shared a personal video sharing his love for the aircraft. In a video, posted on 2 February on the official Indian Air Force YouTube Channel, the deceased commander talks about the special features of the light utility helicopter called ‘Cheetah’. The Cheetah and Chetak helicopters are the lifelines of the forces in high altitude areas including the Siachen glacier. The helicopter is versatile and multipurpose.

