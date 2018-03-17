Minister of Water Resources Nitin Gadkari has claimed that citizens of the country would soon have access to drinking water from the sea at just 5 paise per litre. The minister while addressing the Nadi Mahotsav event in MP said trails for this project have already begun in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. Gadkari reiterated that while discussing the issue of water sharing with different states, we should not forget the matter of flowing of water into Pakistan.

Amidst discussion on water conservation around the world, Union Minister of water resources has promised that the citizens of the country would soon have access to drinking water from the sea at 5 paise per litre. To fulfil this very objective, the trails of desalinating the water have already begun in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin, said Gadkari. Nitin Gadkari, who is also heading Central government’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways added that the project will help the nation to convert sea water to drinking water. The minister gave this statement while addressing an event called 5th Nadi Mahotsav in Madhya Pradesh.

Urging country to focus on water sharing with Pakistan, Gadkari said media in India and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) ignore the matter of flowing of water into another country and have a continuous obsession with the water wars within the states. He also urged the people of country and authorities to push for land, forest and water preservation, gifts by nature should be used precisely. Talking about the Centre’s Clean Ganga Mission, he said the project would increase the irrigation capacity of India.

ALSO READ: PM Modi opens up with farmers at Krishi Unnati Mela, says government committed to double their income by 2020

In last month, Gadkari had said that Ganga would be clean by 80-90% clean. He said the particular mission would increase the availability of clean water in India. The minister said warning in forms of recent reports should be taken seriously and water wasted at the mass level should be conserved. Pressing the issue of inter-river connectivity in India, Gadkari said the central government would spend Rs 50,000 crore in the next three months to achieve this objective. According to a 2017 study, 63.4 million people living in rural areas of India does not access to clean water. With 67% of India’s population in rural areas and 7 % of the rural population living without access to clean water.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister of India in 2019: Siddaramaiah at Congress plenary session

ALSO READ: Great Indian heist! 12-year-old robs Rs 3 lakh from SBI’s Rampur branch

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App