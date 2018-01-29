Addressing at the National Cadets Corps rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the battle against corruption was for the future of the Indian youth. PM asserted that the youth should work towards building a new India. PM Modi also urged the youth to take a vow to limit the use of cash and use BHIM app or other modes of digital transaction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the battle against corruption was for the future of the Indian youth and noted that the Aadhaar scheme had lent “great strength” to national development by ensuring that the benefits reached only the deserving. Addressing a National Cadets Corps rally here, Modi urged the youth to work towards building a new India and join him in the fight against corruption. “The youth of India now refuse to accept corruption. The fight against corruption and black money will not stop. This is a fight for the future of India’s youth,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi urged the youth to take a vow to limit the use of cash and use BHIM app or other modes of digital transaction. “Promote digital transactions through the BHIM app and motivate others to join that platform. This is a step towards transparency and accountability. Once the youth of India decide something, everything is possible,” he said. Asserting that Aadhaar has lent great strength to the country’s development, Modi said: “What would earlier get into wrong hands is now going to the intended beneficiaries.”Modi said earlier people believed that nothing happened to the rich and powerful but things were different today.

“People who served as Chief Ministers are in jail for corruption,” he said in an apparent reference to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad. Modi said every young NCC cadet had come to the camp with his or her own personality and new friendships had been forged over the month. He said NCC camps teach every youngster about different cultures in India and things learned by them will stay with them for the rest of their lives. The Prime Minister said that the NCC is not about uniform or uniformity but it is about unity.”Through NCC we nurture teams that work in mission mode and inspire others, he added. The Prime Minister said that the NCC has completed 7 glorious decades, and has given a sense of mission to several people. “Today, we celebrate what we have achieved and also think about how we can make the NCC experience even more effective in the years to come.”He urged all stakeholders to think about the plan of action for the next five years when NCC turns 75.