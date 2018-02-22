Various smart poles will soon be visible in the national capital areas as per the New Delhi Municipal Cooperation, these smart poles are made of stainless steel and will also have the facility to host microcells for telecommunication for providing 2G/3G/4G services. these smart poles are being installed in Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg and other surrounding areas The process is under supervision which will take approximately 15-30 days for a pole to have all the facilities after it is erected.

As the national capital has witnessed utmost air pollution in the past months due to stubble burning and crackers, these air quality monitoring will also be done through these poles and environmental sensors in these poles will send a live feed to the NDMC 311 application

The national capital shall see various smart poles replacing those normal street light in the New Delhi Municipal Cooperation area, and by the end of March 2018, as many as 55 of these smart poles will be into running operation in central Delhi. According to a report published in the national daily, Hindustan times, NDMC has taken the new initiative in order to transmute electric poles into a smart pole with smart LEDs, communication infrastructure, WIFI access points pollution monitors and CCTV cameras.

Last Friday, the Delhi government installed an anti-pollution tower near ITO in order to combat with air pollution and flagged off an anti-smog gun campaign. The anti-pollution tower is fitted with exhaust fans that suck in polluted air. Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain said that the effectiveness of the towers would be monitored and results would be evaluated. The Chinese smog-free tower, which is designed by Dutch inventor Daan Roosegaarde, has stated it is too capable of purifying 30,000 cubic metres of air per hour.

