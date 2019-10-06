Kashmir News: National Conference delegation-led by MLA Devender Singh Rana is all set to meet detained Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Sunday.

The National Conference delegation on Sunday will meet NC supremo Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah. The party leader Devender Singh Rana, who had earlier requested Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for allowing 15-member delegation to meet party leaders. On Saturday, Governor Malik allowed NC delegation to meet the detained party heads.

The 15-member team of party legislators will be led by NC MLA Devender Singh Rana who will leave Jammu on Sunday morning. Rana, who is also the party’s provincial president, was released earlier this week by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Reports said the party delegation will discuss the further course of action with the party chiefs. The party legislators will discuss the Block Development Council elections which are slated to be held on October 24. The team also discuss the Assembly elections which are likely to be held in the year-end.

This will be the second visit of the party leaders since Centre abrogated Article 370 of the constitution. Earlier, NC MPs including Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone were allowed to meet the party leaders – Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

On August 5, Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, bifurcated the state into two Union territories. Since then, most of the mainstream leaders were detained by the Jammu and Kashmir government. Other then Farooq and Omar Abdullah, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone and others to avert any untoward incident.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh had confirmed said the leaders will be released after 18 months.

The Centre had denied the United States, Senator Chris Van Hollen, to visit the Kashmir. Chris, a US Congressman had approached the government a week ago but was not allowed by the Centre to visit the valley.

