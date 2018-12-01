National Herald land allotment case: CBI filed a chargesheet against former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora on Saturday. The reports suggest that both the senior leaders are facing the heat for irregularities in the re-allotment of a plot to AJL in Haryana's Panchkula district.

National Herald land allotment case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Saturday, in the plot re-allotment case to the Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of National Herald Newspaper, say reports. The investigating agency has also named Congress stalwart Motilal Vora in the case. The reports suggest that both the senior leaders are facing the heat for irregularities in the re-allotment of a plot in Haryana’s Panchkul+a district.

The news agency PTI reported that CBI has claimed that the re-allotment of the plot to the Associated Journals Limited caused a loss of Rs 67 lakh to the government. The investigating agency has charged ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was also the chairman of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) at that time, while Motilal Vora was the chairman of the AJL at that time. Both the leaders are being charged with sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and Corruption Act of the India Penal Code (IPC).

The 3,500-square feet plot in Haryana’s Panchkula was given on lease to AJL in 1982 and there was no construction on the plot till 1992. Four years later, in 1996, HUDA took back the possession of the land after the lease expired. The former Chairman of HUDA allegedly re-allotted the same plot to AJL at same old rates in 2005 violating the norms.

The news agency ANI quoted Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, “As polls approach, government indulges in such acts. Five years are about to get over. They have all powers but do they have any evidence? Their only aim is to use such tools as per convenience during polls.”

Responding to the charges, Motilal Vora said that the present Haryana government is working with bad intentions. The matter is sub-judice and the truth will triumph at last. We’ll give a reply to the chargesheet. There are no irregularities in the matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More