His statement comes a day after the Delhi High Court directed Associate Journals Limited, publisher of The National Herald, to vacate the Herald House in Delhi within two weeks. The Central government had earlier issued an eviction notice to the Associated Journals Limited, arguing that it had violated the lease agreement under which it was rented Herald House.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Pradesh on Saturday hit out at the Congress party over Delhi High Court’s judgement which directed the Congress party to vacate the decades-old Herald House. The corruption by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been exposed by the Delhi Court, he said addressing a press conference on the matter. The court order has confirmed that public property was being used by top Congress leaders, the Minister said. The High Court verdict is seen as a major setback for the Congress which has been aggressive on the Rafale deal in an attempt to expose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s so-called war against corruption.

The Congress president these days is raking up the Rafale issue aggressively and even questions Supreme Court verdict but he should also respond to the Delhi High Court’s Friday order, said Prasad at the press conference. National spokesman Sambit Patra, media cell chief Anil Baluni were also present at the presser.

The Narendra Modi government will not allow any kind of land loot, he further added. He challenged top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to respond to the Delhi High Court orders.

