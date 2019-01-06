Associated Journals Limited, publisher of the National Herald, on Sunday approached double bench of Delhi High Court challenging the single bench order which had directed the Congress to vacate Herald house. AJL is partly owned by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi. Delhi High Court's single bench had directed AJL to vacate the Herald House in Delhi within two weeks.

Associated Journals Limited, publisher of the National Herald, on Sunday approached double bench of Delhi High Court challenging the single bench order which had directed the Congress to vacate Herald house. AJL is partly owned by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi. Delhi High Court’s single bench had directed AJL to vacate the Herald House in Delhi within two weeks. The Central government had earlier issued an eviction notice to AJL, arguing that it had violated the lease agreement under which it was rented Herald House.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been taking on the Gandhis over the issue. During a debate in Lok Sabha on Rafale deal, the BJP countered the Congress’ charges about alleged corruption with an all-out attack on the principal Opposition party’s leadership citing financial impropriety.

On December 22, a day after the Delhi High Court judgement, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the corruption by Rahul and Sonia Gandhi has been exposed. Prasad said the Congress president these days is raking up the Rafale issue and even questions Supreme Court verdict, but he should also respond to an order by the Delhi High Court in National Herald Case. The Modi government will not allow any kind of land loot, the minister said.

