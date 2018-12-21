National Herald case: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea filed by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald Newspaper and ordered to vacate the Herald House within 2 weeks. Earlier, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora in the plot re-allotment case to the Congress mouthpiece publishers.

National Herald case: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea filed by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald Newspaper, challenging the eviction of the property. According to the reports, the High Court has ordered to vacant the Herald House within 2 weeks. The news agency ANI reported, “Delhi High Court dismisses the petition filed by Associated Journals Limited challenging the eviction order of Oct 30 by land and development authority. The Centre in its eviction order had mentioned a violation of lease conditions by the publisher of National Herald newspaper.”

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet against former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress stalwart Motilal Vora in the plot re-allotment case to the Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of National Herald Newspaper.

The Centre in its eviction order had mentioned a violation of lease conditions by the publisher of National Herald newspaper.

Both the leaders are being charged with sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and Corruption Act of the India Penal Code (IPC). The 3,500-square feet plot in Haryana’s Panchkula was given on lease to AJL in 1982 and there was no construction on the plot till 1992. Four years later, in 1996, HUDA took back the possession of the land after the lease expired. The former Chairman of HUDA allegedly re-allotted the same plot to AJL at same old rates in 2005 violating the norms.

