National Herald case: The apex court heard final arguments by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia in the National Herald newspaper case on Tuesday. Following BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's allegations, the duo had challenged the Delhi High Court order that rejected their PILs against the IT department to re-open tax assessments for FY 2011-12.

National Herald case: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Income Tax department to continue with the tax re-assessment for the year 2011-12 of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Oscar Fernandes and made it clear that no final order will be passed. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2019. The apex court heard final arguments by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia in the National Herald newspaper case on Tuesday. Following BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s allegations, the duo had challenged the Delhi High Court order that rejected their PILs against the IT department to re-open tax assessments for FY 2011-12.

The IT investigation came to light after Swamy accused that Young India, a company owned by Gandhis paid an amount of Rs 50 lakh and took over the debt of Associated Journal, which published National Herald newspaper and gained control over properties worth several crores. Besides the Gandhis, other Congress leaders- Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey were also mentioned in the case. The newspaper was introduced the by first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938.

It was in March when the IT department issued a notice against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for allegedly hiding information about his status as the Young India director. It reportedly said that Rahul’s share in the company was Rs 154 crore, while Rs 68 lakh was assessed earlier.

Similarly, it issued notices to Sonia Gandhi and Oscar Fernandes for allegedly not revealing income which they reportedly received as YIL shareholders in 2011-12. However, dismissing the allegations, the latter challenged this with separate submissions.

Following which, the Congress party had also accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of political vendetta’ against its stalwarts, to which the ruling government said that it was the decision of a Court, and not by them.

