A shocking case of molestation has emerged from Goa, where a swimming coach has been terminated following molestation charges by a National junior gold medallist. In the FIR, the 15-year-old has claimed that her coach Surajit Ganguly harassed her for six months. A purported video of harassment has also gone viral on social media.

Learning about the incident, Sports minister Kiren Rijiju has promised strict action against Surajit asserting that the coach won’t be employed anywhere in India.

Rijiju was tagged in a tweet comprising screenshot of a video showing Ganguly molesting the girl. Calling it a crime of heinous nature, Rijiju urged the Police to take strict penal action against the coach urgently. He said the Swimming Federation of India will soon be taking stringent action against the coach.

The Goa Swimming Association (GSA) has terminated his contract after the complainee alleged that she was mentally and physically harassed by him during her six months stay in Goa. The incident came to attention when the girl’s parents noticed a dip in her performance and how she was avoiding her coach.

On parents’ insistence, the girl took her pain out and narrated her ordeal following which a police complaint was lodged against Surjit.

In a Facebook post in line with her molestation, the girl wrote that her coach would touch her inappropriately. She had to take it to social media because her hometown police had refused to file a complaint initially on grounds that the episode took place in Goa. She added that this had to brought into public realm to support those who have gone through similar situations. Both the coach and the girl hail from West Bengal.

The GSA after watching the viral video terminated Surjit’s contract. He was hired two and a half years ago for its Mapusa branch. The organisation said he was hired due to his good track record as a coach and had no molestation complaints against him in the past.

In 2017, his work was acknowledged by Goa Legislative Assembly along with other coaches for bringing pride and glory to the state.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police has registered a case against the coach and asserted that it was a serious matter. The investigation is underway and girl’s parents have been assured of adequate action against the accused.

