The National Medical Commission Bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday with 260 voting in its favor and 48 against it. The government called the Bill as one of the greatest reforms ushered by the Modi 2.0. Meanwhile, the doctors across the nation termed the Bill as a dark day for medical education and services.

Main provisions of National Medical Commission Bill:

1. As per the Bill, it repealed the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 which wholly and solly approved the constitution of MCI.

2. The Medical Council of India will be replaced by National Medical Commission. As per the Bill, the NMC will regulate the fee structure of MBBS and postgraduate courses in all private and universities.

3. The Bill proposes a National Exit Test, a common final-year MBBS examination for admission to post-graduate medical courses and for obtaining a license to practice medicine. Earlier it was NEET. The NEXT will also serve as a screening test for foreign medical graduates.

4. The Bill introduces the Medical Assessment and Rating Board for conducting the assessment of the medical colleges and develop a system of ranking the institutes.

5. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board will grant permission for several projects including medical colleges, starting PG course and increase of seats based on UG and PG boards standards.

According to doctors, the NMC Bill will boost dishonest practices in rural areas as around 3.5 lakh community health providers mostly unorganized and non-medical persons would be legalized to practice medicine. The NEXT examination instead of NEET mandatory will reduce the chances of people from poor families for entering the medical sector.

The merit seats would also be reduced in wake of NRI quota seats which will add more burden on weaker sections of society.

