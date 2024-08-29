National Sports Day 2024: Mansukh Mandaviya Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand

Floral Tribute by Union Sports Minister

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on Thursday, marking National Sports Day in New Delhi.

Major Dhyan Chand’s Legacy

Celebrated as ‘The Wizard,’ Dhyan Chand represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949, scoring over 1,500 goals in 185 matches. His international career includes three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. He was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1956, and his birth anniversary on August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day.

National Sports Day Observances

National Sports Day is observed annually to honor sports icons for their contributions to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage.

Mandaviya’s Emphasis on Fitness

Speaking to reporters at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Today, on the occasion of National Sports Day, we paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. It is his birth anniversary, and we are observing it as National Sports Day.”

MUST READ: 3 Major Security Operations Underway in J&K Ahead of Assembly Elections

He also emphasized the importance of staying fit and healthy for the nation’s development. “Citizens of the country should stay fit and healthy. A healthy citizen builds a healthy society, and a healthy society builds a prosperous country. To build Viksit Bharat in 2047 and ensure that every citizen stays healthy, it is essential for everyone to be fit,” Mandaviya added.

Encouragement to Participate in Sports

The Minister urged everyone to dedicate one hour to participating in a game of their interest. “It is important to indulge in sports to stay fit. All citizens should take one hour out of their busy schedules and play a game of their interest to stay fit. I, too, will play football today for an hour,” Mandaviya added.

Ashok Kumar Unveils Statue of Major Dhyan Chand

Meanwhile, Major Dhyan Chand’s son, Olympian Ashok Kumar, unveiled his father’s statue in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Ashok Kumar shared his feelings after the unveiling, stating, “A son got the chance to unveil his father’s statue. His qualities and efficiency influenced the country and its self-respect. He started a new culture of hockey in India and set new parameters as a player, soldier, citizen, and father. It is a moment of pride for me. I thank the MPE department for this. The children who come here will receive new direction and inspiration.”

Tributes from Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day, saying, “I pay my tribute to Hockey Magician Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and wish all countrymen a Happy National Sports Day. Major Dhyan Chand’s life is a symbol of the fact that any goal can be achieved with unwavering dedication and continuous practice. He not only elevated Indian hockey but also became an inspiration for positive consciousness towards sports in the country. This brilliant player will always guide future generations.”

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Gujarat Floods: Indian Army Deploys 6 Columns for Urgent Rescue Operations