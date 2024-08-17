Nationwide Doctors’ Strike: IMA Demands Action and Safety for Healthcare Workers

In a unified show of protest, doctors across India have embarked on a 24-hour nationwide strike, beginning at 6 a.m. on August 17, to voice their outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The strike, led by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), underscores the medical community’s demand for justice and highlights the urgent need for improved safety measures for healthcare professionals across the nation.

Non-emergency services haulted

The Indian Medical Association, representing a vast network of medical professionals, has issued five key demands in light of the tragedy. Among these are calls for a comprehensive overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors, alongside the implementation of a central law aimed at curbing violence against healthcare workers in their workplaces. The association’s leadership emphasized that while non-emergency services would be halted, essential medical services would continue to be provided to the public without interruption. This means that routine outpatient departments (OPDs) will not be operational, and elective surgeries have been put on hold during the duration of the strike.

As the strike gains momentum, medical professionals from various parts of the country have been organizing protests to raise awareness about the incident and its broader implications. In Indore, doctors held a candle march to honor the memory of the slain doctor and to protest against the violent crime. Similarly, in Rishikesh, doctors and nursing staff at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) staged a protest march, demanding justice for the victim and highlighting the need for better security measures in hospitals.

Doctors across states participate in protest

The response has been widespread, with doctors in Tamil Nadu also participating in the protests. Hundreds of doctors gathered in Tirunelveli, holding a candlelight vigil as a mark of solidarity with their colleagues in Kolkata and as a symbol of their collective demand for justice.

Political leaders have also weighed in on the situation, with Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling criticizing the West Bengal government for its handling of the case. Mahaling pointed to what he described as a failure on the part of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s administration to protect the safety and integrity of medical professionals in the state. “The incident is not good, not in the interest of the country. The West Bengal government failed to protect the security and integrity of doctors. In our state, we are vigilant in this regard,” Mahaling stated, reinforcing the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of doctors across India.

Investigation into the vandalism demanded

As the protest continues, there are growing concerns about the pace of the investigation into the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the violent attack on the hospital occurred shortly after the rape and murder. Junior doctors at the hospital have expressed frustration with what they perceive as a slow and non-transparent investigation process. Rumalika Kumar, a junior doctor, voiced the concerns of many, stating, “Due to non-transparency, the investigation process has been shifted from Kolkata police to the CBI. But even after 48 hours, the demands of justice that we had are not fulfilled at all.”

Kumar further highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that the vandalism at the hospital on the night of August 15 appeared to be a deliberate attempt to terrorize those peacefully protesting for justice. She emphasized that despite the challenges, the medical community remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice. “We remain undeterred from our road to justice. Our dedicated professors are fully committed to providing medical care, ensuring that the community continues to receive necessary medical services,” Kumar added.

