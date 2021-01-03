The nation wide dry run held across India yesterday was successful, said the Ministry yesterday. The aim was to figure out the various logistics and assess the laid out plans and mechanisms, to analyze how effective they would be on the actual day.

The dry run for COVID-19 vaccination across all states in India took place yesterday as Covishield, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine was granted approval today. Serum Institute of India has said that it is safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks.

Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Saturday appealed to people not to pay heed to rumors about COVID-19 vaccine. He stressed that there would be no compromise on any protocol while approving the vaccine. He also said that in the first phase of distribution of coronavirus vaccine, would be free for all and shall be provided to most prioritized beneficiaries, including one crore healthcare and two crore frontline workers.

In the huge nation-wide exercise, an end-to-end mock drill on the vaccine administration was conducted in all States and UTs at 286 session sites spread across 125 districts. Each district conducted the dry run at three sites or more which included a public health facility (District Hospital/Medical College), Private Health Facility, and rural or urban outreach sites.

All the State and District officials were trained on the Operational Guidelines and for conducting the dry-run. This dry run was aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the health system and to assess operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in field environment for planning, implementation and reporting at the block, district and state levels.

The dry run was conducted from 9:00 am across the country. The activities starting from beneficiary data upload, session site allocation and micro-planning, vaccine allocation, session site management with test beneficiaries, reporting mechanism etc. were covered in this one-day dry run to try and execute the mechanisms seamlessly on the actual day.

Around 1,14,100 vaccinators have been trained on the process which has to be followed at the vaccination sites which includes beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain & logistics management, Bio-Medical Waste management, AE7FI management and uploading the information on Co-WIN software. More than 75 lakh beneficiaries have been registered on Co-WIN software, will assist the program managers across all levels through automated session allocation for pre-registered beneficiaries, their verification and a digital certificate will be generated upon successful completion of the vaccine schedule.

By the end of yesterday’s dry run, the Ministry said that MoHFW was in constant touch with the States throughout the day to seek feedback on their experience. The States and UTs expressed complete satisfaction on the successful conduct of the dry run which included the operational process and its linkages with the Co-WIN Software.

