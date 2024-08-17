Nationwide Strike Intensifies: BJP Accuses INDIA Bloc Leaders Of Political Opportunism

The nationwide uproar continues as protests escalate over the shocking rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Demonstrators are demanding the immediate arrest of all individuals involved in the heinous crime, insisting that justice be served without delay.

Political Furoar

The incident has sparked fierce political debates, with BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Friday labeling the leaders of the INDIA bloc as “political vultures.” Bhatia criticized them for their selective outrage on crimes against women, accusing them of speaking out only when it suits their political agenda. Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP state office, Bhatia launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her responsible for the collapse of law and order in the state.

In his remarks, Bhatia named several prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Manish Sisodia, and Uddhav Thackeray, accusing them of prioritizing vote bank politics over the safety and dignity of women. “These people are not politicians or public leaders; they are political vultures who speak out on crimes against sisters and daughters after seeing which state government is there,” he asserted. He urged them to “break their silence” on such heinous crimes, warning that their continued silence could cost the INDIA alliance dearly.

Bhatia went on to allege that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to ensure the safety of women in West Bengal, calling for her resignation. He assured that with the case now handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), all those guilty will face the harshest punishment. “No accused will be spared, no matter how big a leader is protecting them,” Bhatia vowed. He further emphasized that the incident has left the nation outraged, while alleging that TMC goons are attempting to destroy evidence by attacking those peacefully protesting for justice.

Bhatia also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing them of hypocrisy. “Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav ‘roam around’ with a copy of the Constitution in their hands, but by not speaking out on such crimes in the country, they are ‘killing the soul’ of the same Constitution,” Bhatia remarked, suggesting that their silence undermines the very principles they claim to uphold.

Updates on the investigation:

In a significant development, police have arrested 30 individuals in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The arrests come amid growing concerns that the attack on the hospital may have been premeditated. According to Additional Commissioner of Police Murlidhar Sharma, authorities are investigating the possibility of a conspiracy. “Whether this was a conspiracy, or if someone sent them or they came up with a plan – we will know only after thorough questioning of those arrested. We are not ruling out the conspiracy angle. It is very much a part of our investigation,” Sharma told CNN-News18.

Further details from the post-mortem report of the deceased doctor have also surfaced, clarifying misinformation that had been circulating on social media. The report specifies that the 150 grams mentioned in the report refers to the weight of the victim’s uterus, not semen, as had been falsely claimed. The report highlights the importance of accurate information in such sensitive cases, as DNA analysis becomes a crucial component of the investigation.

Political Reactions:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing the ongoing controversy, accused the BJP and Left parties of spreading lies to mislead the public about the incident. She stated that her government is committed to uncovering the truth but suggested that some political factions are using the tragedy for their own gain. “Some quarters are spreading lies to mislead people,” Banerjee said, defending her administration’s actions and expressing a commitment to ensuring justice is served.

