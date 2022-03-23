A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Heads of State and Government will take place on Thursday.

NATO has invited Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to virtually address a summit organized by the military alliance to speak on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A NATO official was quoted as saying by France 24, “President Zelensky is invited to address the NATO summit via video link.”

The official said that the summit will allow the alliance leaders to hear directly from the Ukrainian leader about the dire situation in his country. “This will be an opportunity for allied leaders to hear directly from President Zelensky about the dire situation facing the people of Ukraine because of Russia’s aggression,” stated the official.

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy took a dig at NATO and said that the military alliance is “afraid” of Russia. He was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent, “NATO should either say now that they’re accepting us, or openly say that they are not accepting us as they are scared of Russia, which is true.”

