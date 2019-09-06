Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to 1223 apprentice posts in non-designated and designated departments under the Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2019. Check details here.

Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to 1223 apprentice posts in non-designated and designated departments under the Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2019. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the apprenticeship posts. All the candidates should keep it in mind that the shortlisting of the candidates will be executed on the basis of their performance in the preliminary merit list which will depend on the marks obtained in the written examination and the interview or the skill test which will be conducted in January 2020.

Candidates must know that out of total 1233 Posts, a total of 300 Apprentice Posts have been declared for Non-designated Trades (OT-03). Candidates with ITI certificate with various trades including Radar Fitter, Sonar Fitter, Civil Works / Mason, Electronic Fitter, Computer, Computer etc can apply for Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2019 Notification.

Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Important date

The application process starts on: Ongoing

The application process ends on: 21 September 2019

Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Details of Vacancy

A total of 1233 vacancies are available



Designated Trades (IT-23)- 933

Non-designated Trades (OT-03)-300 Posts

Boiler Maker-25

Gas Turbine Fitter-26

Machinery Control Fitter-10

Hot Insulator-01

Computer Fitter-11

Electronic Fitter-45

Gyro Fitter -09

Radar Fitter-24

Radio Fitter -18

Sonar Fitter-10

Weapon Fitter-31

Civil Works / Mason-32

ICE Fitter Crane-44

Ship Fitter -14

Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Criteria of Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have 10 passed with a minimum of 50% marks in Std 10 examination along with ITI examination passed (Provisional National Trade Certificate acceptable) in relevant trade with aggregate of 65% marks.

Candidate should have passed relevant ITI / trade test from any institute recognized by NCVT and should possess the qualification as on the closing date of application.

Qualification for candidates who are to be enrolled for Rigger and Crane Operator (Overhead Steel Industry) as ‘Fresher’ shall be Std 8 pass only, without ITI.

Age:

Candidates who are born between April 01, 1999, to March 31, 2006, are eligible om the basis of age and relaxation in upper age limit is subject to change as per the norms of government.

Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Procedure of selection

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the Written Examination/ Interview / Skill Test. The final merit list will be prepared by considering the consolidated marks of the written examination and Interview / Skill Test.

