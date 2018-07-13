Congressman Naveen Jindal and his company Jindal Steel Power Limited (JSPL) have withdrawn FIR alleging extortion with Delhi Police against Zee News and its editors. In 2012, Naveen Jindal had accused Sudheer Choudhary and Sameer Ahluwalia, editorial heads of Zee News and Zee Business, of extortion Rs 100 crore from his company.

Congressman Naveen Jindal and his company Jindal Steel Power Limited (JSPL) have withdrawn FIR alleging extortion with Delhi Police against Zee News and its editors. Similarly, Zee News has agreed to withdraw all complaints and cases against JSPL and Naveen Jindal. In 2012, former parliamentarian Naveen Jindal had accused that Sudheer Chaudhary and Sameer Ahluwalia, editorial heads of Zee News and Zee Business, tried to extort Rs 100 crore worth of advertisements from his company in return for dropping stories linking to Jindal firms and Coal-gate.

Chairman of Essel Group, Subhash Chandra on Twitter said, “I am happy that JSPL & Naveen Jindal have withdrawn FIR alleging extortion with Delhi Police against Zee & it’s editors, similarly Zee has agreed to withdraw all complaints & cases against JSPL & Naveen Jindal. I wish Naveen very best in his life.”

Earlier in the day, former Congress MP met Subhash Chandra and his editorial team, including Zee News Chief Editor Sudheer Chaudhary. After meeting, Naveen Jindal tweeted, “We have resolved all differences that took place because of miscommunication. Happy to leave all that behind. Thank you @subhashchandra ji for your good wishes. Let there be # Peace . @ZeeNews @sudhirchaudhary.”

In the Jharkhand coal scam, a Delhi court today ordered framing of additional charge of abetment of bribery against Naveen Jindal.

