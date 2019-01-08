Naveen Patnaik on Mahagathbandhan: Biju Janata Dal boss and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday, January 8, said he wanted more time to take a call on joining the grand alliance, forged by Opposition parties as an anti-BJP front. While addressing the farmers, Patnaik slammed the Narendra Modi government saying his government did not fulfil promises made during 2014 elections.

Naveen Patnaik on Mahagathbandhan: With just a few days left for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, Biju Janata Dal leader and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday, January 8, said he wanted more time to take a call on joining the grand alliance, forged by Opposition parties as an anti-BJP front. BJD boss was in Delhi to participate in a farmers’ protest which demanded to fasten Minimum Support Price for paddy at Rs 2930.

While addressing the farmers, Patnaik slammed the Narendra Modi government saying his government did not fulfil promises made during 2014 elections, that laid stress on the implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations. Meanwhile, many BJD supporters hit out at the Modi government calling it government of fake promises.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited New Delhi on Tuesday to forge an anti-BJP front at the national level.

His latest visit came after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said both the parties would come to an agreement for the Lok Sabha polls 2019, keeping aside Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party.

Both the leaders have also expressed displeasure against the Congress for different reasons. Lately, the BSP chief Mayawati said it would withdraw the party’s support in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan if the Congress party did not take back cases against those who were booked/detained during the Bharat Bandh.

