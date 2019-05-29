Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha Chief Minister for fifth term: Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive time in a row. He has now become one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the coastal state. Patnaik swearing-in ceremony took place at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar, where he took the oath along with other cabinet ministers.

Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha Chief Minister for fifth term: Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive time in a row. He has now become one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the coastal state. Patnaik swearing-in ceremony took place at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar, where he took the oath along with other cabinet ministers. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath, who on Tuesday evening appointed 11 cabinet ministers and 9 ministers of state on the recommendations of Patnaik.

Bhubaneswar: Gita Mehta, prominent Indian writer and sister of Naveen Patnaik also present at the swearing in ceremony of Naveen Patnaik. pic.twitter.com/tk0dx7uBit — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019

