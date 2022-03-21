Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar , a 21-year-old MBBS student of the Kharkiv National Medical University, lost his life in Ukraine’s Kharkiv during shelling on March 1 while he was standing in a queue to get food. His friend received a call regarding Naveen’s death. Naveen’s demise shook the entire nation. His remains arrived at the Bengaluru airport today at around 3:00 am. Along with Naveen’s family members, Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai was also present at the airport to receive Naveen’s mortal remains.

After the flight landed, Naveen received a final goodbye from his family members followed by the Chief Minister, who laid a wreath on the mortal remains. His mortal remains were then sent to Naveen’s native village in the Haveri district of Karnataka.

Speaking to the press outside the airport, CM Bommai said, “I thank the Central Government for making efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine. It’s unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling.”

Earlier, Naveen’s father Shankarappa said that the family members have decided to donate their son’s body for medical research. He expressed that his son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn’t happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That’s why, they have decided to donate his body for medical research. Meanwhile, the Karnataka chief minister has handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Naveen’s family and promised a job for a family member.