Navjot Singh Sidhu his hit back at Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh for unfairly singling him out of the poor show of the Congress as the chief minister raised questions over his department’s dismal performance. Sidhy said the responsibility of the loss should be collective and he felt singled out when out of 50 other departments in the state cabinet his was being questioned. He claimed that some people wanted him out of the party and added that defeat and victory and defeat were a collective responsibility of the government.

The reaction seems to worsen Sidhu’s relations with Singh, a week before Punjab chief minister blamed him for the seats lost by the party in Lok Sabha polls. On May 23, Amarinder had said that the Congress failed to do well in urban areas of the state because Sidhu handled his portfolio poorly. He also referred to the state minister’s remarks on the Guru Granth Sahib desecration case and said it could have affected the party’s performance in Bathinda.

In response, Sidhu also said nobody in the party worked with as much transparency as he did and that he generated Rs 6000 crore and completed all pending projects. He claimed the urban development department didn’t have enough money to give salaries to employees, there wasn’t any accountability but nobody was raising question over its functioning. He said he won’t object if the government decided to change his portfolio and that he would accept his mistake 100 times, if any. The ongoing rift between Sidhu and Amarsinder widened after Navjot Kaur Sidhu claimed that Amarinder Singh had blocked her attempts to get a Congress ticket from Amritsar and Chandigarh. Sidhu too supported her saying his wife could never lie.

Amarinder had also blamed Sidhu’s remarks on Pakistan nd his inadequate handling of local bodies department for the party’s poor performance in Punjab. Several other Congress leaders had also demanded Sidhu’s resignation after his friendly-match dig at the Singh for not acting against the Badals on the2015 sacrilege and firing incidents.

Attacking the Punjab chief minister in a press briefing, Sidhu said the Congress had not won any election in Bathinda in 40 years. He claimed it was not the first time he was being targeted as he had been targeted seven to eight times in the past as well be it on Kartarpur corridor. He added chief minister never questions other departments but only his.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App