Former cricketer and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu who recently courted a controversy after he stated that travelling to Pakistan was better than visiting South India, is again back in the headlines for his yet another controversial remark. Earlier, Sidhu made headlines after he visited Pakistan during Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony and hugged Pakistan Army General Qamar Bajwa. Recently, while speaking at an event in Punjab during Khushwant Singh Literary Festival in Kasauli, Navjot Singh Sidhu stated that he will not only hug but kiss General Bajwa if Pakistan opens Kartarpur corridor.

Speaking at the event, Navjot Singh Sidhu further stated that his hug to General Bajwa was not a conspiracy as it was not the Rafale deal. Sidhu claimed that Pakistan had said it hundreds of times that they were ready to open Baba Nanak’s Langa ( barrier), Kartarpur da Langa (Kartarpur’s corridor). If they actually succeed in doing so, Sidhu said that he will not only hug by kiss Qamar Bajwa. Sidhu further added that he had no regrets about the hug which he gave to the General of Pakistan Army.

Further commenting on his much-hyped hug top General Bajwa, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that his hug was no conspiracy and added that it is one of his ways to express affection. He added that he doesn’t care about politics.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu had compared Pakistan with South India. On Saturday, Navjot Sidhu said that he travels a lot to South India but fails to understand the language and also the food there cannot be feasted on for a longer period of time. Later, he recalled his visit to Pakistan and said that the language was easy to understand.

