Case registered against Navjot Singh Sidhu for urging Muslims to vote for Congress, likely to face campaign ban: It has now become a daily routine for the politicians to utter words without giving them a second thought as they only want a maximum number of seats for their respective parties. From invoking religion and religious figures to resorting to abuses, they seem to have lost in the wilderness. During poll campaigns, several politicians have made objectionable and threatening remarks to woo voters.

Similarly, addressing a rally in Bihar’s Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday stoked a controversy by asking Muslims to vote for the Congres and ensure the defeat of Prime Minister.

Sidhu asked to crowd that they are not the minority in Katihar instead, they form 64 per cent population and they need to come out and defeat the BJP.

Reacting to his remarks, the BJP appealed the Election Commission to take suo moto cognizance and stern against the cricketer-turned-politician. The saffron party accused Sidhu of dividing people on communal and caste lines. Now, a case has been registered against Sidhu for violating the Model Code of Conduct. He is likely to face poll campaign bar like of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP supremo Mayawati, SP leader Azam Khan and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi.

The Election Commission first cracked its whip on former UP Chief Minister Mayawati for asking Muslims to not get their votes split by voting for the Congress. She made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Deoband. It was followed by the Samajwadi party’s senior leader who stooped so low and said that he knows Bollywood-turned-actress Jaya Prada is wearing a khaki underwear.

