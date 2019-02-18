Navjot Singh Sidhu on Pulwama terror attack: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu raised some scathing questions on terrorism and deaths of martyrs. Sidhu said who released the accused of the 1999 Kandahar incident? Who's responsibility was it? Why innocent soldiers have been dying?

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Pulwama terror attack: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who has been facing the heat for his pro-Pakistan comments, today again reiterated the same chorus of finding a permanent solution for terrorism. Navjot Singh Sidhu lashed out at the former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee and erstwhile BJP government, without taking a name, and asked some hard-hitting questions. Sidhu said who released the accused of the 1999 Kandahar incident? Who’s responsibility was it? Why innocent soldiers have been dying? Where is the permanent solution for terrorism?

Sidhu’s comment was a reference to 1999 IC 814 Kandahar hijacking when former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had decided to release 3 terrorists. The terrorists were released in exchange of more than 180 passengers and Air India flight crew who were on board.

Navjot Singh Singh added that he still stands on his comments against anti-terror activities, which leads to violence. The society will not tolerate such acts and rather the culprits should be punished hard.

A few days back, after the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 CRPF soldiers martyred, Navjot Singh Sidhu had batted for Pakistan saying that an entire nation cannot be blamed for the act of some people. As a result of his statement, Navjot Singh Sidhu was removed from the Kapil Sharma Show and people are continuously demanding from the Congress president Rahul Gandhi to expel him from the party.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu: I want to ask who released those involved in 1999 Kandahar incident? Who's responsibility is it? Our fight is against them. Why should a soldier die? Why can't there be a permanent solution? pic.twitter.com/XTgNvr6sdw — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

