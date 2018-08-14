While speaking to media, Sukhbir Badal slammed Sidhu saying that the Congress leader doesn't know what he is doing and it would be better for everybody if he decides to stay back in Pakistan. On Monday, Sidhu met officials of Pakistan High Commission regarding his proposed visit and also sought clearance in the matter from the Centre.

A couple of hours after senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy called Pakistan-bound Navjot Singh Sidhu mentally stable, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday tore into the Congress leader over his decision to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister of Pakistan. Ever since Sidhu accepted Imran Khan’s invitation to attend the much-anticipated ceremony, he has undergone a baptism of fire.

“We don’t know what Navjot Singh Sidhu sahab will do tomorrow or in the near future and who knows what will be the repercussions of his doing. I personally think that Sidhu should stay back in Pakistan only, that way both Punjab and India will finally see some peace,” said Badal.

Sidhu sahab ka malum nahi kal kya karenge, parso kya karenge aur jo karenge uska asar aur nuksan kya hoga, mujhe lagta hai agar wo pakke wahi reh jae toh Punjab me shanti ho jaegi aur desh mein bhi: S Badal on Navjot Sidhu invited for Pak PM designate Imran Khan's oath ceremony pic.twitter.com/GvECXNX7cA — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2018

When Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan emerged triumphant in the recently held general elections in Pakistan, he invited a host of Indian personalities to attend his oath-taking ceremony as Pakistan PM on August 18. Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu were the ones invited by Khan.

Later, Punjab minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu issued a statement in public saying that he is touched by the invitation and he has every intention to go to Pakistan to attend the ceremony. On Monday, Sidhu met officials of Pakistan High Commission regarding his proposed visit and also sought clearance in the matter from the Centre.

