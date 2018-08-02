Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu accepted PTI leader Imran Khan's invitation to attend his oath-taking ceremony as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Punjab Cabinet minister said that he understands the foreign policy of India and that Imran Khan's invitation is just a personal one, not political.

Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he is honoured to be invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan

Punjab Cabinet minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that it’s a huge honour for him to be invited to the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan. The Congress leader further lauded the character of Imran Khan and said that he sees a ray of hope in the soon-to-be Pakistan Prime Minister. Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan PM is scheduled to be held on August 11.

After winning the Pakistan general elections 2018 with a massive difference from the closest rivals Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN), PTI’s Imran Khan invited a host of prominent personalities from India to attend his swearing-in ceremony. Some of the high-profile names in his guest are Sunil Gavaskar Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Aamir Khan.

Imran Khan’s invitation to the Indian persons has raised several eyebrows but Navjot Singh Sidhu in his usual style downplayed any political intentions of PTI leader from the invitation.

While speaking to media, Navjot Singh Sidhu reiterated that he respects the foreign policy of the Indian government and the country, but it is a mere personal invitation from the former Pakistani cricketer.

I respect the foreign policy of the Govt and the country, but this is a personal invitation(Imran Khan's swearing in). I believe sports persons and artists break barriers: Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/pS3MJfHMQc — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018

“Imran has risen from the scratch in politics and he has exhibited great character. I see a ray of hope in him. Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared, but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted. Sportsmen build bridges, break barriers, unite people” added Sidhu.

Elsewhere, another high-profile invitee Aamir Khan has said that he will not be going to Pakistan for any oath-taking ceremony. The Bollywood superstar explained that he has not received any invitation from anybody.

In the recently held Pakistan elections, PTI won 115 of the 269 seats in the National Assembly but fell short of 12 seats to reach the majority mark of 137. Nevertheless, PTI emerged as the single largest party in the electoral mandate and now the party leader Imran Khan would take oath as Pakistan’s Prime Minister on August 11.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More