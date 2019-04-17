Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks PM Modi in Ahmedabad: Criticising Modi for his double standards, Sidhu said when he was attending Modi's rallies he was a nationalist, but he became an anti-national after he joined the Congress Party.

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for teaching Congress leaders patriotism. Addressing a party rally in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad rally Sidhu highlighted how several state-owned companies incurred heavy loss during the BJP rule while the PM’s millionaire friends like Ambani and Adani became richer.

An FIR has been lodged against Navjot Singh Sidhu or his remarks in which he allegedly warned the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar. Sidhu was addressing a rally Bihar’s Katihar parliamentary constituency on Tuesday. The FIR was lodged by flying squad team at Barsoi police station. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said report along with CD of speech of Sidhu was sent to Election Commission for necessary action.

#WATCH Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Arrey Narendra Modi yeh rashtrabhakti hai tumhari ki pet khali hai aur yoga karaya ja raha hai, Baba Ramdev hi bana do sabko. Pet khali hai yoga karaya ja raha hai aur jeb khali hai khaata khulvaya ja raha hai. pic.twitter.com/RoIdbamkwN — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

Sidhu said Narendra Damodardas Modi, who is responsible for the Godhra carnage, should not blame Navjot Singh Sidhu when it comes to proving patriotism. Sidhu also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer his questions on several issues. Putting a question mark on Modi’s integrity, the Congress leader said how can a person, who sidelined his guru LK Advani and Pandit Murli Manohar Joshi to grab power, serve the country for the development crores of citizens. Without taking the name of PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Sidhu said Modi has turned the BJP into a private limited company as only two people run the show now…while one of them is Rahu the other one is Ketu. The Congress leader also said that Modi has five chartered accountants — Ambani, Adani, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. But Sidhu forgot to mention the name of Modi’s fifth chartered accountant.

Criticising Modi for his double standards, Sidhu said when he was attending Modi’s rallies he was a nationalist, but he became an anti-national after he joined the Congress Party. This happened only because Sidhu questions Narendra Modi and questions every political party that enjoys power, he added.

Highlighting the controversial Rafale deal, Sidhu said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who used to teach people to ask for the bill even if they were buying a pen worth Rs 10, keeps mum on being questioned on the price of the French jet. The PM should explain how the state-owned BSNL, that was getting a profit of Rs 8,000 crore in 2014, incurred a heavy loss of Rs 913 crore in 2016. Similarly, he said, the government-owned Steel Authority of India was enjoying a profit of Rs 2,092 crore rupees, incurred Rs 4000 crore loss and the Coal India also met the same fate.

Reliance stole mineral oil worth Rs 11,000 crore from the state-owned ONGC., but neither the Modi government nor Reliance obeyed the Shah Commission order to refund the government money and Modi still talks about the patriotism of other political leaders, Sidhu said.

He also criticised Modi for emphasising on Yoga. While the people are suffering from hunger, the prime minister teaches yoga and tries to create Ramadevs in the country, Sidhu quipped.

