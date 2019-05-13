The Punjab leader had addressed around 80 rallies over a span of 28 days while campaigning for his party in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, his office said. The former cricketer was found bleeding and was taken to a doctor who prescribed him steroids and injections to help recover.

Navjot Singh Sidhu injures vocal chords after high-decibel Lok Sabha campaign

Punjab Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been advised rest and treatment after he reportedly damaged his vocal chords for non-stop high-decibel campaign speeches over the past few weeks. The Punjab leader had addressed around 80 rallies over a span of 28 days while campaigning for his party in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, his office said. The former cricketer was found bleeding and was taken to a doctor who prescribed him steroids and injections to help recover. Sidhu had consulted the physician on Sunday in Chandigarh and he was advised complete rest for 48 hours, his office said in a press release.

Despite his ill health, Sidhu had insisted on campaigning for the seventh and the final phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19. According to the release, Sidhu chose anti-inflammatory injections and steroids instead of balm coating advised by the doctor as it would have hampered his ability to speak. Currently, he is under medication and in the process of a quick recovery to join the campaign at the earliest, the statement said.

Sidhu, who is one of the star campaigners of the Congress party, is scheduled to address a series of rallies in Patna Sahib in Bihar, Ponta Sahib in Bilaspur and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh on May 14 and 15. He will also campaign in Madhya Pradesh on May 16 and May 17. In December last year, the Congress leader had faced a similar health crisis and he was advised a five-day bed rest, after he injured his vocal cords following a whirlwind 17-day election campaign. Sidhu had reportedly addressed over 70 rallies in 17 days before the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App