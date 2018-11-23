Kartarpur Corridor: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has welcomed the decision of opening the Kartarpur Corridor on the 550th birth anniversary Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. Navjot Singh Sidhu also praised the step taken by Pakistan PM Imran Khan and said its above politics. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Jammu and Kashmir ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti have also welcomed the decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has welcomed Pakistan’s decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor on 550th birth anniversary Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. In a presser on Thursday, Navjot Singh Sidhu praised the step taken by Imran Khan government and said that it will be recorded in the history with golden letters. The news agency ANI quoted Navjot Singh Sidhu saying, “I welcome this decision, its above politics. I welcome the step of Pakistan Govt also. This will be recorded in history in golden words,”

The news of opening the Kartarpur Corridor was confirmed by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi through a tweet, in which, he had said that Pakistan has conveyed its decision to India to open Kartarpura Corridor for Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary. Pakistan PM Imran Khan will do break ground at Kartarpura facilities on November 28, 2018. Pakistan welcomes the Sikh community to Pakistan to celebrate the auspicious day.

Earlier the Union Cabinet had approved the building of Kartarpur Corridor between Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district and the International Border. After the opening of this corridor, pilgrims may easily visit Gurudwaras in the neighboring country. A few days ago, after attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony in Islamabad, Navjot Singh Sidhu had said that Pakistan may open the route to Gurdwara Kartarpura Sahib on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Joining the chorus, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Jammu and Kashmir ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti also welcomed the decision to build and develop a corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims. In a Tweet, Amarinder Singh said, “The move will facilitate lakhs of pilgrims desirous of visiting the Kartarpur gurdwara.” While Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that she heartily welcomes the Kartarpur initiative. The new corridor will ease the situation between both the countries. Jammu and Kashmir have been waiting for similar large heartedness since the last 70 years. Need to carry forward Vajpayee Ji initiative and open all the routes across LOC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir.

