Navjot Singh Sidhu lands in trouble over black partridge gift from Pakistan: A complaint has been registered with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in New Delhi demanding a probe on how the Black Partridge, which was gifted by Navjot Singh Sidhu to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, was brought from Pakistan and kept in Punjab for so long. Sandeep Jain, a volunteer of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Punjab, said he got to know through newspapers that Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu brought a stuffed Black Partridge from Pakistan and gifted it to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Jain said it’s illegal to keep an animal or a bird or their body parts without government permission and this is a clear violation of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

After attending the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan, Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu returned to the country and called on Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh and gifted him a stuffed partridge and other gifts that had brought from the neighbouring country on Wednesday. Black partridge is one of the unique species of birds that are found in interior Sindh in Pakistan. According to reports, the bird is now vanishing fast from its habitat due to natural and manmade reasons.

Reports said, Sidhu, gifted the stuffed partridge to Capt. Amarinder Singh in an attempt to mend ties with him in the aftermath of ‘my captain’ controversy. After returning from Pakistan, cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu had reportedly said that his captain Rahul Gandhi had sent him to Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi is the captain of the captain (Amarinder) also. Three Punjab ministers on Saturday demanded the resignation of Sidhu from the state cabinet following his controversial remark.

Enraged over his remark, Punjab ministers Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi said if Sidhu, which manages local bodies and tourism portfolios, does not accept Singh as his captain, he must step down from the chief minster’s team.

