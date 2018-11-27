Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves for Pakistan to attend groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor: Sidhu left for Pakistan from the Attari-Wagah border after he was invited by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Sidhu's journey to Pakistan comes after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued a stern warning Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa over the killing of innocent civilians and Army jawans by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh on Tuesday left for Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on 28th November, the ANI reported. Sidhu left for Pakistan from the Attari-Wagah border after he was invited by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Sidhu’s journey to Pakistan comes after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued a stern warning Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa over the killing of innocent civilians and Army jawans by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Amarinder Singh on Sunday, November 25, had declined Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s invitation to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur corridor as a mark of protest against cross-border terror attacks in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. In a letter to Qureshi, the veteran Congress leader expressed gratitude to the historic occasion, which he described as a long-time cherished desire of the Sikh community. However, he cited two reasons behind his rejection of the event — infiltration of Pakistan trained terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and the involvement of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI in terror attacks.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj also turned down Pakistan’s invite to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor. The External Affairs Ministry has sent Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri to attend the event as government representatives.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More