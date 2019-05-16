Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday targetted PM Narendra Modi and said that Prime Minister will go out of power as a Rafale agent. Sidhu said PM Modi should tell people whether he took the brokerage in the Rafale deal or not.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu once again comes out all guns blazing and targeted PM Narendra Modi ahead of the last phase of 17 Lok Sabha election 2019. Addressing a public gathering in Himachal Pradesh, Sidhu said, in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came as Ganga’s son but will go out of power as an agent in Rafale deal. While addressing Congress workers and locals, Sidhu asked PM Modi that whether he took brokerage in Rafale deal or not. He challenged Prime Minister to debate with him anytime and anywhere in the country.

In his speech, Sidhu praised the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. He said Rahul ji is a big thing. Sidhu called Congress chief a cannon and himself an AK-47. He further added that he challenged Narendra Modi to debate on ”Na Khaunga Na Khane Dunga” (neither I will do corruption nor will let anyone do it).

Sidhu further added that if he loses, he will quit politics forever. It’s not the first time that Sidhu has slammed PM Narendra Modi after switching to Congress from BJP. Earlier, Sidhu had called the Prime Minister the biggest liar, accusing him of not fulfilling his election promises.

He had said that his mother was a Kshatriya. She used to say Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, pran jaye par vachan na jaye (one should keep promises even at the cost of death). But PM who calls himself the biggest follower of Lord Rama has not fulfilled most of his promises he made during the 2014 elections campaign run.

Cricketer-turned-politician was briefly banned by the Election Commission from campaigning earlier and had called Modi Feku No. 1, claiming that PM Modi-led BJP makes empty boasts. Modi talks of Hindutva but does not adhere to its principles, he said at an election rally at Bilaspur in Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Himachal Pradesh, where four Lok Sabha seats are at stake will go to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

