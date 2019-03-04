Navjot Singh Sidhu questions IAF Balakot air strikes, calls it election gimmick, becomes fourth Congress leader to doubt attack on Pak: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu recently asked the Centre whether 300 terrorists were killed in air strikes or not. Taking to his Twitter handle and launched a scathing attack at the NDA government.

A couple of days after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked the Centre to provide a proof of IAF strikes in Balakot, another Congress leader has come into media limelight for questioning the Balakot air strikes. It is none other than Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who recently asked the Centre whether 300 terrorists were killed in air strikes or not. He recently took to his Twitter handle and launched a scathing attack at the NDA government.

In his tweet, he asked the BJP-led central government that whether it was an election gimmick. He went on to say that deceit possessed the country in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy.

Asking whether any terrorist was killed, the Congress leader questioned the purpose of the air strikes adding that the government has either uprooted terrorists or trees.

300 terrorist dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state. ऊंची दुकान फीका पकवान| pic.twitter.com/HiPILADIuW — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Kapil Sibal suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak to international media as they have been reporting that hardly anyone had died in the air strikes. He further asked the prime minister to confirm whether the international community is supporting Pakistan.

He went on to say that when international media reports against Pakistan, PM Modi feel elated adding that if it was questioning India that clearly meant that it supports Pakistan.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has also asked the central government to provide evidence of the air strikes launched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Pakistan-based terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) in Balakot. The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh said that he was not questioning the operation but the government could provide satellite pictures of air strike as this is the technical age.

