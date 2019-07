Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from Punjab government: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday stepped down as minister from Punjab Cabinet.

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from Punjab government: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday stepped down as minister from Punjab Cabinet. In a tweet, Sidhu shared a letter addressed to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he has resigned as minister from the Punjab Cabinet. The letter has been dated June 10, 2019.

My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App