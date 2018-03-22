The Supreme Court on Thursday began the final hearing in the murder case involving Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. The case is about an alleged road rage incident which took place in December 1988 in which Navjot Singh Sidhu was a prime accused. Representing Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Supreme Court today, his counsel said that he was innocent and being wrongly accused in the case.

The political career of Navjot Singh Sidhu, the 3-time Amritsar MP and currently serving Punjab minister, rests on a Supreme Court judgement as the court on Thursday began the final hearing in the murder case against him. Representing Navjot Singh Sidhu in court, his counsel said that Sidhu is innocent and was wrongly accused in the case. Sidhu’s lawyer said that this case was not a culpable homicide and many key witnesses’ statements were not registered in the case. The judgement given by the lower court in this was a fair judgement as it had reached a conclusion after going through all the angles of the case.

Further defending Navjot Singh Sidhu in the case, his lawyer said that even in the medical report of the victim, it was mentioned that the person who had died in this incident had received minor injuries. Even Navjot Singh Sidhu had said earlier that the victim had a weak heart and this fact was discovered in the post-mortem. It was also mentioned by Navjot Singh Sindhu that Punjab and Haryana High Court’s judgement was not right as that it had not analysed the judgement of the lower court.

The former cricketer was convicted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court for committing the unintentional murder and sentenced him to 3 years in jail. However, Navjot Singh Sidhu had appealed in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court judgement following which it stayed his conviction and suspended the sentence in January 2007. Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rupinder Singh Sandhu were sentenced to three years in jail each by the High Court in 2006. Their conviction had come under Section 304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The alleged road rage incident had taken place on December 27, 1988, when Gurnam, the deceased victim, asked the occupants of a Gypsy to give way to his car. However, according to the prosecution, Sidhu got out of the car and allegedly dragged Gurnam out. Following this, both Sidhu and Sandhu escaped from the scene. Meanwhile, Gurnam, when taken to a nearby hospital, was declared brought dead by the doctors.

