BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remarks on his recent visit to Pakistan to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in. In a press conference addressed by Sambit Patra, the BJP’s national spokesperson slammed cricketer-turned-politician for trying to implicate that Indians were at fault for India-Pakistan current situation. Sambit Patra said that nobody is denying peace and prosperity, in fact, India has been standing for it and will continue to do so. He further condemned Navjot Singh Sidhu’s statement for saying that India has a small heart. Sambit Patra said that if any nation is backstabbing, then it is Pakistan. The Congress party has not been able to understand this.

While upping the ante against Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Congress party, Sambit Patra demanded a response from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Sambit Patra said that it was shocking to see how an Indian leader could speak in favour of Pakistan.

Earlier speaking on Sidhu’s recent visit to Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said that it was Sidhu’s personal decision to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in, however, he did slam Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan army chief. The Punjab Chief Minister said, “every day our jawans are getting martyred. I am against hugging Pakistan’s army chief.” He added that we should understand that our soldiers are being killed every day.

It's sad that Navjot Sidhu has somewhat tried to implicate India in all this by saying Indians have small hearts. We condemn this. We want an answer on this not from Sidhu ji but from Rahul ji. Is Rahul ji trying to run a parallel Govt?: Sambit Patra, BJP pic.twitter.com/DSjQ1OLJFp — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2018

So for Congress, our Army Chief is 'sadak ke gunde' and Pakistan Army Chief is 'sone de munde'?: Sambit Patra,BJP pic.twitter.com/W526UWziUG — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2018

Meanwhile, criticising Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remarks, Sambit Patra continued said that he did not go to Pakistan as a cricketer nor as a politician, but today, he was speaking as a political leader. Sambit Patra also slammed Congress president saying that Rahul Gandhi, you can’t run a parallel government in this country. Diplomacy comes under Centre and not under the states.

Sambit Patra also criticised Navjot Singh Sidhu for comparing his visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pakistan. He said it was surprising you also made the comparison with PM Modi. “This is wrong? You are not Prime Minister Mr Sidhu. We want to ask Rahul Gandhi what exactly Pakistan gives to these Congress leaders.”

