Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu On Thursday faced the heat for a picture with the pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla and later he defended himself saying he doesn't know who Chawla is. Every day probably thousands of pictures were being clicked with several people.

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who played a major role to push the opening of Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan, on Thursday faced the heat for a photograph with the pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla. As the photo went viral on the internet, Navjot Singh Singh comes out to defense and said that he was photographed thousands of times with many people in Pakistan during the Kartapur corridor groundbreaking ceremony and he does not know who Gopal Chawla is. Talking to the reporters at the Wagah Border, Punjab Cabinet Minister said, “There was so much love in Pakistan that every day probably 10,000 pictures were being taken of me alone and with several people there (in Pakistan), I don’t know who Gopal Chawla is.”

According to the reports, Pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla is linked to Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and hold the chair of general secretary. Earlier, Chawla was also been clicked with the Mumbai attack mastermind terrorist Hafiz Saeed. Earlier today, BJP stalwart and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Such malicious tactics on Pakistani soil cannot be ignored.” He also advised Navjot Singh Sidhu to maintain distance from in such people in such meetings.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur, who also attended the Kartarpur groundbreaking ceremony, aimed at the Navjot Sing Sidhu saying Pakistan PM Imran Khan has offered him a chance to fight elections from Pakistan. Sidhu seems to have more love and respect in Pakistan than what I noticed over here. He has some good relationships over there.

