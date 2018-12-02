Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu while addressing a public meeting said that while Congress gave four Gandhis to India while the BJP has given 3 Modi's to INia namely Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi and the one who sits on Ambani's lap, Narendra Modi.

Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu who is constantly surrounded by controversies, and is constantly under attack by the BJP for his Pakistan-friendly demeanour and his unofficial visit to the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Lahore, has once again cooked up a controversial storm on Sunday in Rajasthan.

Sidhu while addressing a public meeting said that while Congress gave four Gandhis to India namely Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the BJP has given the country three Modis, Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi and the one sitting in Ambani’s lap, Narendra Modi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu in Kota, Rajasthan: Congress gave us 4 Gandhis, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. BJP gave us 3 Modis, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and the one sitting in Ambani’s lap Narendra Modi. #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/SP7YDOhcLP — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2018

The Congres leader made these shocking and despicable comments a day after his ‘chowkidar’s dog is thief’ comment in Alwar yesterday. While addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar Sidhu in context of the Rafale deal had said that, A plane which was originally priced at Rs 500 crore was brought by paying a hefty sum of Rs 1600 crore. In whose pocket did the remaining Rs 1100 go? Where is all the information that is being kept hidden for so long? The gatekeeper’s dog has also joined thieves, added the Punjab minister sparking massive controversy.

Sidhu is the latest entrant in the list of politicians who indulge in ‘abusive’ politics. Sidhu had to earlier bear the brunt of BJP’s wrath for going to Lahore to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor invite and for sharing the frame with pro-Khalistan separatist leader Gopal Chawla. Pakistan’s foreign minister had officially invited Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the foundation-laying ceremony of the Kartarpurn corridor. Although captain Singh had declined the invitation citing the terror attack in Amritsar and killings of Indian Army soldiers and nationals in Jammu and Kashmir, Sidhu accepted the invite and was seen smiling while crossing the border to visit Pakistan.

While Sidhu had visited Pakistan earlier for the swearing-in ceremony of his ‘good friend’ Imran Khan as Pakistan’s new Prime Minister, he brewed a fresh pair of controversy by hugging Pakistan’s army chief Qamar Bajwa. The BJP slammed him for hugging Bajwa ‘who has the blood of Indian soldiers on his hands’.

