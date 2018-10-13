Just a few months after Sidhu had courted a controversy by hugging Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony, Punjab Congress minister, on Saturday, said that his travel experience to Pakistan is way better than South India.

Former cricketer and Punjab Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu courted a fresh controversy on Saturday after he compared Pakistan to South India. Just a few months after Sidhu had courted a controversy by hugging Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony, Punjab Congress minister, on Saturday, said that his travel experience to Pakistan is way better than South India. The following remarks were made by the Congress leader while he was participating in the 7th Khushwant Singh Literature Fest in Kausauli.

As per reports, when AAP MLA questioned Sidhu about the affinity between the two Punjabs, he said that he travels a lot to South. he added that he fails to understand the language there and also the food is something that he cannot have for a longer period of time. as the culture is totally different. Sidhu then recalled his recent trip to Pakistan and said that the language was the same. he added that one abuse in Punjabi overpowers 10 abuses made in English.

Earlier, following his visit and affection towards Pakistan and its Army General, Bajwa, Navjot Sidhu was slammed left, right and centre by the opposition. Reacting to the media reports, a senior Akali Dal leader told Time Now that Navjot Singh Sidhu has now become a Pakistan apologist.

Sidhu further talked about his hug to Army General Bajwa and said that his hug was no conspiracy like the Rafale Deal. He added that Bajwa had informed him about a sweet gesture for the Sikhs, hearing which, he hugged Bajwa.

