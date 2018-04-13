Punjab's ruling Congress government appealed to the Supreme Court that Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu should serve three years in prison as ordered by a court for his involvement in a road rage case that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old man.

Punjab government urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to confirm the conviction of their own minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a road rage case that he was involved in 1988 and sentence him to three years in prison. The Congress government’s statements came after a local court reversed the judgement of a trial court, which had earlier discharged the Punjab minister, and sentenced him to serve three years in jail. Sidhu is currently out on bail in the 1988 road rage case.

During a hearing in the apex court on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s matter, the ruling Congress government said, “There is no evidence that the person in the road rage died because of a heart attack. There is not a single evidence that suggests that the cause of death was a cardiac arrest and not brain haemorrhage. The trial court verdict was rightly set aside by the high court. Accused A1 (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had given feisty blow to deceased Gurnam Singh leading to his death through brain haemorrhage.”

On December 27, 1988, Navjot Singh Sidhu got into an altercation with a 65-year-old man named Gurnam Singh and allegedly hit him on the head leading to a serious injury. Gurnam was immediately hospitalised and later died of a haemorrhage while undergoing treatment. When the case moved to Punjab and Haryana High Court, Navjot was convicted and sentenced to prison for culpable homicide. The Punjab minister had maintained that Gurnam Singh died of a heart attack.

In 2007, Sidhu appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court which suspended his sentence and consequently, enabled him to contest the Lok Sabha bypolls from Amritsar.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal took a scathing attack at Congress saying, “Their (Congress) hypocrisy is exposed. The person who killed a poor man should be punished. The lawyer is giving one statement but the Chief Minister (Captain Amrinder Singh) is giving another. Government is in a state of confusion and so the CM isn’t going to the office.”

