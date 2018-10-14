Sidhu at a festival in Kasauli had said that he can relate to Pakistan more than South India, and the comment hasn't gone down well with the ruling BJP. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a dig at him saying that he should get himself inducted in Pakistan's cabinet. Highlighting that this was not the first time Sidhu had exuded his love for Pakistan.

Navjot Singh Sidhu has got himself engulfed into a major controversy, with the BJP going all out against the cricketer-turned-politician from Punjab and current minister in the state assembly. Sidhu at a festival in Kasauli had said that he can relate to Pakistan more than South India, and the comment hasn’t gone down well with the ruling BJP.

WHAT WAS THE CONTROVERSY? WHAT HAD SIDHU SAID?

Punjab Minister speaking at a literature fest in Kasauli discussed similarity between Punjab in India and Pakistan. He said that there are cultural similarity between the 2 regions.

He raked up the controversy when he elaborated the point saying, when he goes to Tamil Nadu, he can’t understand the language and can’t have the food for long. The culture of Punjab and South is totally different and if goes to Pakistan they speak Punjabi and he could relate to them.

Shortly after, his comments snowballed into a full controversy with the Shromani Akali Dal attacking him saying that he should not demean the South.

WHAT SIDHU HAVE TO SAY NOW?

Terming the controversy as futile and attacks as petty, he has stressed that an unnecessary controversy was being created and he hasn’t said anything objectionable.

