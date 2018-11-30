Sidhu says captain Rahul Gandhi sent him to Pakistan: Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has stunned his boss and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in his defending remarks on his recent Pakistan visit. Sidhu had gone to Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, which will facilitate the visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Sidhu says captain Rahul Gandhi sent him to Pakistan: Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has stunned his boss and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in his defending remarks on his recent Pakistan visit. Sidhu had gone to Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, which will facilitate the visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. It is expected to be completed within six months. Sidhu said his captain Congress president Rahul Gandhi had sent him to Pakistan to attend the Kartarpur Corridor event in Lahore.

It was an apparent jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Sindh who had opposed his Pakistan visit. He was addressing a press conference in poll-bound Telangana where polls are scheduled to be held on December 7.

#WATCH Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress in Hyderabad: Mere captain Rahul Gandhi hain, unhone toh bheja hai har jagah (for #KartarpurCorridor). Hamare Captain sahab ke bhi Captain Rahul Gandhi ji hain' pic.twitter.com/XmagrUgfWw — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018

Just to remind you, Captain Amarinder Singh had openly expressed his happiness over Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan. He had said Sidhu has gone to Lahore in his personal capacity. He had revealed that he had asked Sidhu to reconsider his decision to visit Pakistan. The Punjab chief minister had also turned down the invitation from Pakistan foreign ministery to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan.

Sidhu has brewed fresh controversy by heaping praise on his friend and Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan. His picture with pro-Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla has given an opportunity to the leaders of the ruling BJP and its allies to question his nationalism. Sidhu, however, said that he did not know who is Gopal Singh Chawla.

Three months back when he visited Pakistan for swearing-in of Imran Khan, the Punjab minister had triggered controversy by hugging Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

