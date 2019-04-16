Navjot Singh Sidhu takes Mayawati's route, urges Muslims to vote for Congress against PM Narendra Modi: Sidhu’s direct appeal to Muslims comes days after Mayawati made a similar pitch in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband and paid with consequences. The Model Code of Conduct bars candidates from seeking votes on communal lines.

After barring several leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP supremo Mayawati, Election Commission is likely to banned Congress banned leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his controversial speech. Sidhu on Tuesday appealed Muslims to vote in unison in order to oust the Modi government.

He also targeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for seeking Muslim votes. Addressing a public rally in Purnia, he said that Owaisi wants to win by dividing the Muslim vote in the country.

While addressing the rally, Sidhu referred to Muslims as the majority community in the region and said they must stay united and vote to ensure victory for the Congress.

Sidhu’s direct appeal to Muslims comes days after Mayawati made a similar pitch in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband and paid with consequences. Mayawati asked Muslim voters to not get carried away and ensure that their vote goes to her Mahagathbandhan.The Model Code of Conduct bars candidates from seeking votes on communal lines.

Top leaders like BSP supremo Mayawati, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, SP leader Azam Khan and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi were barred by the Election Commission for seeking votes on religious terms and polarising speeches.

#WATCH Bihar:N Sidhu says in Katihar 'Main aapko chetavni dene aya hun Muslim bhaiyon,ye baant rahe hain apko,ye yahan Owaisi jaise logon ko la ke,ek nai party khadi kar aap logon ka vote baant ke jitna chahte hain.Agar tum log ikathe hue,ekjut hoke vote dala to Modi sulat jaega' pic.twitter.com/PQlIjm4oW2 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019

Mayawati was barred 48 hours while UP CM Yogi Adityanath banned for 72 hours from campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019. Azam Khan, who made an objectionable remark on BJP leader Jaya Prada was also barred for 72 hours and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi was also barred for 48 hours from campaigning for her controversial remarks.

Sidhu is one among the Congress party’s star campaigners list for Lok Sabha elections 2019. Last year, Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan to attend Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s oath ceremony evoked a massive row in India. BJP and other Hindu extremist groups criticised Sidhu for visiting Pakistan and hugging Pakistan army chief.

In Bihar, the Congress party is contesting polls in an alliance with the RJD and other local parties. Katihar is scheduled to go for polls on April 18 in the second phase. Tariq Anwar from the Grand Alliance is up against Dulal Chandra Goswami of the Janata Dal (United), which is part of the NDA in alliance in the state.

